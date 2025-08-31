‘Dependence’ on Chinese goods not good for Indian markets: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said India’s ‘increasing dependence’ on Chinese goods was not good for domestic industries. “The truth of the BJP’s so-called self-reliance, indigenous and boycott of Chinese goods slogans is worrying. The way India’s dependence on goods coming from China is increasing, it will have a bad impact on the continuously decreasing business of our industries, factories and shops. Unemployment is also increasing due to it,” Yadav claimed in a statement. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“First China will flood the Indian markets with its goods. This will increase the dependence on China so much that the BJP will be forced to ignore their every wrong action. China will gradually take our products and industries to the brink of closure and then will supply everything at arbitrary prices,” he further claimed.

“After that it will increase inflation and unemployment. When inflation and unemployment increase, the anger against the government will also increase manifold. How will the BJP government, which is itself faltering, be able to challenge the Chinese encroachment? When China’s occupation of our land increases, the BJP will repeat that ‘no one has encroached on our land’,” Yadav claimed.

“If the ‘drone people’ are not able to understand this, the ‘bulldozer’ people residing in Uttar Pradesh should understand this truth and answer how much of our land has been usurped by China,” he asked. Taking a swipe at the government, Yadav asked BJP leaders to clarify whether the country’s land area has remained the same since the party came to power.