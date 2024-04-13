Deployment of cops dressed as priests at KV Temple sparks row

VARANASI The deployment of police officers dressed as priests in the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has sparked a controversy, for violation of ‘police manual’. Police personnel dressed as priests assist a devotee at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. (ANI Photo)

On April 10, Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal had issued instructions that male and female police personnel dressed as ‘pujaris’ be deployed in the sanctum sanctorum to help devotees and manage crowds. He also asked personnel to behave sympathetically towards devotees and not remain active on social media during duty hours.

However, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the state police’s decision, saying allowing cops to dress in anything other than their uniforms poses a big security risk.

“According to which ‘police manual’ is it appropriate for policemen to be dressed as priests? Those who give such orders should be suspended. If tomorrow any ‘thug’ (fraudster) takes advantage of this and loots the innocent public, then what will the UP government and administration answer? Condemnable!” Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, in Hindi.

The SP chief also posted a news video clip in which police personnel could be seen in attire of priests. While the male personnel were wearing dhoti-kurta, the women cops were dressed in salwar kurta.

Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal defended the measure, citing concerns about crowd management and the well-being of devotees.

He said pilgrims feel comfortable interacting with ‘pujaris’ as compared to policemen. “Therefore, cops in traditional attire have been deployed. Devotees feel bad if a cop removes them hurriedly from the sanctum sanctorum. But if a ‘pujari’ asks them to proceed, they don’t feel hurt and take it positively,” said Agarwal.

“Duties in the sanctum sanctorum are different from other places on the temple premises. Cops are deployed here to ensure easy darshan and help people,” said the police commissioner.

Before the deployment, police personnel underwent a three-day soft skills training session, wherein they were also urged to follow the ‘no touch policy’.