Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak conducts surprise inspection of KGMU

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday carried out a surprise inspection of King George’s Medical University and interacted with numerous patients there. A patient, Vasudev, told Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, that getting a form for the outpatient ward was tougher than getting a doctor’s advice.

As Vasudev said he had to stand in a queue for three hours to get the document, Pathak instructed KGMU officials to make improvisations in the process.

One Harish from Kanpur told the minister that even after getting the online registration done, he had to go through a complicated process of physical registration at the hospital. The number of prescription counters are less as compared to the number of the patients, he alleged.

Dr. SN Shankhwar, KGMU chief, said about five to six thousand patients came to the OPD every day, after which he was instructed to increase the number of OPD form counters.