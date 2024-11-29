A toy model of India’s first hydrogen train set, developed by Lucknow’s Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO), stole the show at the sixth edition of InnoRail Exhibition and International Conference, which was inaugurated at the RDSO stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Designed by RDSO, model of India’s first hydrogen train steals the show

The eco-friendly train is currently in the trial phase and is expected to run on track by March 2025. “Designed and developed by RDSO, the train will run between Sonipat and Jind in Haryana,” said RDSO director general Uday Borwanker.

Explaining the specifications of the much talked about train, an RDSO official said the train will run at a speed of 110 km/hr with a total of 10 coaches. “Out of 10, eight will be for passengers, while two coaches each at both the ends will be hydrogen-powered coaches, which will work as an engine,” the official said.

According to RDSO, these hydrogen trains are powered by fuel cells that combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity. There is no smoke, no harmful pollutants and it makes 60% less noise than diesel engines.

“The train will have a total 2638 passenger capacity. It was built at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai,” said the RDSO director general, adding that it’s a step toward Indian Railways’ ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The officials also said the train has the capacity to fill 400 kg of hydrogen which can make four trips of 375 kilometres between Sonipat and Jind. Cutting-edge railway products and technological advancements, innovations, and services in the railway sector were on display at over 50 pavilions at the InnoRail Exhibition and International Conference.

The event provided a platform for stakeholders including MSMEs, small-scale entrepreneurs, and industry leaders of the railway sector to connect and collaborate globally.

“The journey of InnoRail began in 2014, and since then, it has been organised every two years. The current edition, held from November 28 to 30 2024, features participation from over 175 industries, both Indian and international,” said Borwanker while highlighting RDSO’s recent achievements, on-going projects, and initiatives to expand the vendor base for Indian Railways.

“Participation of more than 175 companies in the Innorail Exhibition 2024, makes it the largest edition of all the previous editions,” he added. He laid emphasis on preventive maintenance, leveraging artificial intelligence in railway systems , energy efficiency and environment friendly practices.

The event saw the participation of Amit Srivastava, executive director, RDSO, B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council & Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, Mangal Dev, Conference Chairman – Conference, Innorail 2024 & Head, Hitachi Rail India & South Asia, Hitachi India Pvt Ltd. Abhishek Saraff, Co-Chairman, InnoRail 2024 & Managing Director, Avadh Rail Infra Ltd.