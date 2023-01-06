Despite deputy CM directive, night shelters in Lucknow await daily doctor visits

LUCKNOW: Despite deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s December 22 directive that night shelters in the city should facilitate daily doctor visits for check-up of those putting up there, the facility is available only in a select few shelters.

Some shelters do have arrangements for first aid and medical emergencies, but daily doctors’ visits are something many are still unaware of. Ram Verma, manager of a night shelter in Aishbagh, said that two weeks ago somebody from the community health centre visited the shelter twice to take stock of things. “They have just come a couple of times, but not for medical check-up. They came, did a cursory overall check and left. I do not think they can treat the boarders even if they are unwell or need medical attention,” he said.

The manager of a government-run ‘rain basera’ in Chinhat said that no such services were being provided at the night shelter, nor had he been informed of the same.

Sandeep Khare, founder of Vigyan Foundation, a non-profit organisation which runs three night shelters for the homeless, said that he too was not aware of any such instruction. “We have proper first aid facilities and are equipped to respond to medical emergencies. When anyone is in need of immediate medical attention, we have a van which takes them to Lohia Hospital as it is the closest and this has been the custom with our shelter,” said Khare. “But no daily visits,” he added.

Along with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, the municipal commissioner, the additional municipal commissioner and the district magistrate were also present when a few night shelters were visited. On the delay in implementation of the medical check-up facility, DM Surya Pal Gangwar said that cognisance needed to be taken of the matter and information requested from the stakeholders and night shelters on the plan henceforth.

A night shelter in Jiamau and another in Chinhat, both privately owned, have initiated daily doctor’s visits or on every alternate day. In the Jiamau night shelter run by Uddeshya Foundation, the doctors are coming from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. While the instruction was to conduct these visits at night, since that is when the destitute avail the services, the shelter in Chinhat is carrying out this proceeding in the mornings - “The ambulance comes every morning and check-up is done,” said Mohit Singh, manager of the shelter.