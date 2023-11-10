Despite dwindling sales, cracker traders expect 300-crore business

LUCKNOW Though cracker sales have dwindled over the past four years in wake of increased awareness about the environmental hazards of high-decibel crackers, wholesale traders in UP expect a business of ₹300 crore this season compared to ₹200 crore last year, pinning hopes on the “overall market recovery” in the post-Covid era.

Municipal corporations launched campaigns to minimise the use of crackers during the festival. (File Photo)

“The market is recovering after the Covid era and we expect better sales this time,” said president of State Cracker Traders’ Association Hemant Chandna of Mainpuri.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the ban on firecrackers containing barium extends to all states and is not solely limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is grappling with severe air pollution. The apex court had in October 2018 banned the bursting of conventional crackers to curb air and sound pollution.

Besides, municipal corporations launched campaigns to minimise the use of crackers during the festival.

He said, “After the Supreme Court’s ban on sale of conventional fireworks, the green ones had started coming into markets over the past few years. We hope to sell more crackers this year.”

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “Pollution is a big worry for the administration, and we will follow the Supreme Court’s orders to reduce pollution. That’s why cracker shops have been shifted from populated areas.”

Akhilesh Gupta, president of Lucknow Cracker Traders’ Association said, “This year, 40 licenced traders have put up stalls at Kakori market while 16 stalls are set up at Rastogi Inter College. From here, 1,100 small cracker traders will set up stalls at 60 places in the city.”

“In 2022, the retail cracker sales across India, barring Delhi, were around ₹6,000 crore. In UP, sales figures from wholesalers were ₹190-250 crore. But this year, we expect sales to reach ₹300 crore,” he added.

