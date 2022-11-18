Destination Marketing: IIM-L students undertake heritage walk for tourism cause

Final year students of Destination Marketing course at IIM Lucknow undertook a heritage walk from Tilawali Masjid on Thursday. This walk is a part of the destination marketing course which has been designed to cater to the needs of tourism marketing.

Debashish Naik, architect, who is the founder director of the centre for Heritage Management at Ahmedabad University led the walk. Naik had actually designed and envisaged this walk more than ten years ago.

This walk touched all the points which are part of the rich history of Awadh.

Talking about the Destination Marketing course, Prof Devashish Das Gupta of IIML said that it was one of the major popular activities globally.

Das Gupta said, “Tourism in many regions of the world is now an important factor in the socio-economic development. Tourism not only yields a high level of economic activity but also brings about considerable benefits to the organisations at large.”

Course Objectives

To enable students to use the marketing principles to effectively promote tourist destinations

To effectively differentiate the destination offering from competitive destinations

To develop a robust approach towards understanding tourists and maintaining profitable association

To effectively market the tourist destination in internet space