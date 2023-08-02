Devari village in Prayagraj to be developed as a village tourism hub

PRAYAGRAJ: Devari village situated on the banks of the Tons river in Meja tehsil of Prayagraj, which is known for its colorful and mesmerising handmade bamboo and pottery products, may soon be developed as a tourist destination village before the Mahakumbh-2025.

Artisans making handicraft items in Prayagraj (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with picnic and boating spots, one would be able to relax in the serene surroundings of the village, watch artists weave magic with their fingers and purchase attractive products—a mere 40km from Sangam city in the trans-Yamuna region.

The department of tourism and rural development is preparing a proposal to develop Devari village so that its bamboo and pottery products like baskets, corner stands, tables, chairs, bouquet holders and other decorative items are known not only in the state but in every corner of the country, according to a senior district official.

“This initiative will help the local artisans get more employment. Facilities like proper roads and regular supply of electricity and potable water will be provided to the village by the department of rural development. The village will also be linked with entrepreneurs to provide employment to villagers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the plans, deputy director, tourism department, Biresh Kumar said, “A proposal regarding this is being prepared and will soon be sent to the state government for approval and sanction of requisi9te funds.”

“The tourism department will get artisans from Rajasthan to construct an entrance gate on the border of the village as per the plan, once the approval is received,” he added.

“A picnic spot with basic amenities will also be developed at the site and plans are afoot to construct a pucca ghat for boating as well. Also, bamboo cottages will be built on the banks of the river where tourists will be able to spend some relaxing and enjoy a few local delicacies,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}