Develop basic infra in border areas, UP CM tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to take effective steps to develop basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water, security and telecom network, in all villages of border areas of UP, said a government spokesman.

He emphasised that paucity of funds would not be allowed to come in the way of development of border areas in UP.

On the directions of the CM, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad presided over a high-level meeting to review progress of work done by various government agencies to develop infrastructure in border areas.

The departments concerned were asked to make a report available to the government within the next 10 working days, clearly stating as to what work they had done so far and what new work they proposed to do in the border areas in future.

Prasad laid emphasis on the need for posting able, energised and sensitive officials in border areas so that they could contribute to the development of these areas. Borders areas should be developed just like any other area in the state, he said, adding that special efforts should be made to develop tourism in these areas where public awareness needed to be created through rural festivals and ‘haat’ (weekly market) from time to time.

According to the spokesman, it was informed in the meeting that all possible efforts were being made to strengthen security in border areas where police stations had been equipped with modern equipment, including drones. Central government forces and UP Police personnel were also doing joint patrolling there.