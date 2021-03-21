Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Developers under UP RERA scanner for flouting norms
Developers under UP RERA scanner for flouting norms

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) is identifying developers who are not fulfilling its norms nor meeting the commitments made to homebuyers
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Those diverting funds to other projects are also under the scanner.

“The regulatory authority has taken steps for effective protection of the interest of homebuyers and ensure compliance of provisions of the RERA Act,” said Rajive Kumar, UP RERA chairman.

Last week, UP RERA imposed a fine of 1.24 crore on 11 developers for not fulfilling its norms and failing to hand over flats to homebuyers.

The regulatory authority has directed these promoters to ensure compliance with its orders and deposit the penalty within a month, failing which the amount will be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

The UP RERA has also decided to act tough against developers who divert funds to other projects. This fund is usually generated by developers from advance payments and the booking amount of homebuyers.

UP RERA to allow physical hearing from May 1 on request

UPRERA, which has been hearing complaints through the virtual mode under the e-courts system in view of the pandemic, has decided to provide an opportunity of physical hearing to the parties concerned on their request from May 1 subject to strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol. The parties will not be permitted to change the option of physical hearing after having opted for the same. The RERA’s decision comes in the backdrop of normal hearing resuming in the high court and district courts across the state.

