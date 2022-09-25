Development mantra keeps Ayodhya in focus in Yogi govt’s second term

Ayodhya continues to be the focal point of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second innings just as it was in the first term that began in March 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first six months, the Yogi government 2.0 has completed several projects there.

BHAJAN SANDHYA STHAL

The Bhajan Sandhya Sthal on the Saryu riverbank has been completed. It has a seating capacity for 5000 people and is the venue of daily Ramayan shows in the evening.

QUEEN HEO MEMORIAL PARK

Work on the Queen Heo Memorial Park has been completed. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the park in the presence of a high- level South Korean delegation on the occasion of Deeputsav on the Diwali eve (October 23). The memorial has come up on the Saryu riverbank with a budget of ₹21 crore.

Yogi Adityanath and the then First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jong-sook, had laid the foundation stone of the park in November 2018 on the occasion of the Deeputsav celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memorial portrays the journey of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48 AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the legendary princess.

LATA MANGESHKAR CROSSING

The Naya Ghat crossing has been renamed after the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Redesigning of the crossing is almost over and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate it on September 28, the melody queen’s birthday, or during the Deeputsav celebrations next month.

The classical Indian instrument veena weighing 14 tons and measuring around 12 metres in length will be installed at the crossing. It reached Ayodhya last week.

The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RAM TEMPLE MAIN STRUCTURE

After completion of work on the Ram temple’s foundation and plinth, construction of super structure (main structure) of the temple has begun. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be part of this main structure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON