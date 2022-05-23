Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track

The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track.

“The Union ministry has approved two detailed project reports (DPR) of the 235.6 km long highway project that will be executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD. The project will be completed in six phases. Soon, the Union ministry will invite tenders,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B.

The 4200 crore project will pass through five districts, including Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters.

Out of this, around 10-m will be proper road while remaining will be kuccha road to be used for devotees during the 84–kosi parikrama.

“At 23 places along the route wayside amenities will also come up. Besides, Ramayan era trees will also be planted along the route. Around 51 religious places along the route will be connected with it through link roads,” said officials in the know of things.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2023 when Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees.

It is part of the state government’s plan to promote religious tourism in Ayodhya.

There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi. Saints take part in the 84–kosi parikrama while commoners take part in other two parikramas.

Starting point of the 84-kosi parikrama is Makhaudha dham in Basti district.

