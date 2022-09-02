Development projects’ implementation: U.P. CM warns officials against any laxity

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave directives to officials to complete development works in a time bound and transparent manner. He warned officials against any laxity in implementation of development schemes.

Yogi was reviewing development schemes and law and order situation in Balrampur, according to a press release. He said the policy of zero tolerance should be followed while taking action against criminals. He also asked the officials to ensure priority disposal of the public complaints received at the Integrated Grievance Redressal System.

He performed “puja” at Shaktipeeth Devipatan temple at Tulsipur, about 28 km off the district headquarters of Balrampur. Yogi is patron of the temple. The priests from Gorakhpur got the “puja” performed there. The CM also carried out an inspection of the temple premises and enquired about the facilities for pilgrims there.

He reviewed the implementation of development projects in the temple auditorium with divisional commissioner and the DIG there. As the Shardiya Navratri Mela will be organised there after a gap of two years due to Covid, the chief minister took stock of preparations for the fair and gave directives to police officials for better arrangements for security and crowd control. Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath had set up the Pateshwari Peeth in Balarampur, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths.

