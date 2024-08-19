Devotee dies in Banke Bihari Temple

Agra A 65-year old devotee from Kurukshetra in Haryana died in Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. Reports said he went in to have ‘darshan’ along with his friends but complained of uneasiness. The doctors’ team at the temple attended to him and he was rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan where he was declared dead. The week-ends are very crowded in Bankey Bihari Temple when devotees from other states, including Delhi NCR, visit the place in large numbers. (HT FILE)

Kunwar Akash Singh, assistant superintendent of police and circle officer (Sadar) in Mathura informed that deceased was identified as Man Chand Saini (75) from Shahbad in Kurukshetra (Haryana).

“ Vrindavan police got information about the incident on Sunday . They were told that Man Chand Saini was in Mathura and Vrindavan for visiting temples and had gone to Banke Bihari Temple Saini along with his friends,”’ said Singh.

“Saini complained of uneasiness after having darshan and was bought out and attended by a team of medics but keeping in view deterioration in his health, he was shifted to a 100-bedded hospital in Vrindavan by ambulance. However, doctors in the hospital declared him dead,” he said.

“We have come to know that Saini was an asthma patient and was already ill. Legal procedure is being followed by Vrindavan police,” he added.

The week-ends are very crowded in Bankey Bihari Temple when devotees from other states, including Delhi NCR, visit the place in large numbers. There was a huge gathering in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Sunday and this could have caused breathlessness to Saini, said sources.

To note, narrow lanes lead to Sri Banke Bihari Temple which has limited capacity. Two devotees had died of suffocation during Mangla Aarti on Janmashtami on April 20, 2022.

Earlier this week, the Allahabad high court had ordered livestreaming of Mangla Aarti this Janmashtami on August 27.