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Dhaba owner shot in head for filming brawl in Lucknow, critical

The injured man has been identified as Vijay Yadav, resident of Tarhiya in Sairpur area and owner of Yadav Dhaba and Family Restaurant near Bhitauli Tiraha, say police

Published on: May 17, 2026 09:58 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 28-year-old dhaba owner was allegedly shot in the head for filming a group of youths involved in a roadside brawl outside his restaurant in the Madiaon area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Sunday evening. The victim remains in a critical condition at the trauma centre, police said.

Senior police officers at the site of the incident in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“The injured man has been identified as Vijay Yadav, resident of Tarhiya in Sairpur area and owner of Yadav Dhaba and Family Restaurant near Bhitauli Tiraha,” said deputy commissioner of police (North) Gopal Krishna Choudhary. The incident occurred around 5pm when Vijay was present outside his dhaba, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses said a group of youths had been fighting on the road near the restaurant shortly before the shooting. Vijay allegedly objected to the commotion and began recording the altercation on his mobile phone after the youths ignored his warnings.

A video that surfaced after the incident purportedly shows some youths arguing and scuffling outside the dhaba. During the confrontation, one of the youths is seen moving towards Vijay and asking him not to record the video. The group then left the spot.

Senior police officers and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting evidence.

“CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being examined to identify the accused and trace their movements,” the DCP added.

Inspector Shivanand Mishra of the Madiaon police station said investigators are probing all possible angles and verifying the identities of the youths seen fighting in the viral video.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (North Zone) Twinkle Jain said Vijay sustained a gunshot injury to the forehead and remains under treatment. She said three police teams, including surveillance units, have been deployed to track down the attackers. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dhaba owner shot in head for filming brawl in Lucknow, critical
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dhaba owner shot in head for filming brawl in Lucknow, critical
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