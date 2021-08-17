Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dhannipur mosque construction to begin in Ayodhya from November
lucknow news

Dhannipur mosque construction to begin in Ayodhya from November

As envisaged in the project, a green area, which will have plants from all over the world and from all different geographical regions of India, will be developed to create awareness on the imminent threat posed by climate change
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The site encompassing the mosque would also include a museum and a library (File photo)

LUCKNOW The construction of mosque on five-acre land in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya is all set to begin by November, stated officials of the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) — a trust formed by the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Initially, work on the project was supposed to start from Republic Day this year, but following technicalities and departmental hiccups, construction of mosque and other public utilities did not begin. The project is named after noted freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi.

Prof SM Akhtar, consultant architect overseeing the project, said the IICF now had all the relevant clearances to take donations, which are also exempted from income tax within India. The foundation had opened bank account for FCRA to take foreign donations. FCRA clearance from MoHA was awaited. The work would start once the map was cleared by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

IICF spokesperson Athar Hussain said the construction of the project was expected to begin from November.

The site encompassing the mosque would also include a museum, library and a publication in the name of 1857 brave heart Ahmadullah Shah. The Museum will be curated by Prof Pushpesh Pant.

Other projects on the complex would include a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital with a community kitchen serving 2,000 meals daily to the needy.

