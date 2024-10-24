Dhanteras: Hybrid vehicles, SUVs push Lucknow’s demand over last year’s

Come Dhanteras and the automobile sector will deliver an estimated 4,000 two-wheelers and 2,500 four-wheelers to customers in the state capital. The figures have grown from 2,900 two-wheelers and 1,900 four-wheelers delivered last year. Vehicles parked in godown in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The mid-range sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and compact SUVs between ₹7-15 lakh in the four-wheeler segment are much in demand. Besides, a mid-range two-wheeler between 80,000 to one lakh is among the top picks for customers, said Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.

“Among the total sales a good share belongs to hybrid vehicles as they have a better mileage than petrol and diesel vehicles,” said Gupta.

Auto industry expert, Vinkesh Gulati, said that they expect an increase in sales in the coming few weeks. “I believe there will be about 15% more deliveries in the two-wheeler segment and 11% growth in the four-wheeler segment in the city than last year,” said Gulati.

Rajeev Gupta, president, Automobile Dealer Association, said that there is an increase of about 30% in CNG vehicles.

“CNG cars are selling like hot cakes among people who need to drive long distances every day. The mileage of a CNG car is less than ₹1.5 per km which is inexpensive when compared to petrol and diesel cars. Besides, the electric vehicle market remained stagnant this year due to its lower resale value and issues with after sales service,” said Gupta.

Manjeet Singh Talwar, a car dealer near Polytechnic crossing, said that the hybrid SUVs are doing well. “The purchasing power of people has improved, and we have already crossed last year’s mark. People are choosing SUVs as they are comfortable and have built in technological advances,” he said.

Piyush Agrawal, another car dealer near Hazratganj said that sedans are not doing as well as last year.

Abhishek, a manager of a two-wheeler brand agency, said that the mid-range two-wheelers between ₹80,000 – one lakh are a hit among customers.

“Electric vehicles in the two-wheeler segment have recorded a decrease despite subsidies from the state government due to its lower resale value and mileage per charge. If more charging stations are installed across the city, the sales for electric two wheelers can increase,” he said.