Dharmendra Pradhan for developing world-class institutions to prepare 21st century students

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (education summit) organised in Varanasi was a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

He called for developing forward-looking, world-class institutions that work on the principle of ‘student first-teacher led’ learning.

The summit concluded in Varanasi on Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

Addressing the valedictory session, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service. We need to develop forward looking, responsive, world-class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. We have to work to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education.”

He mentioned the destruction of Taxila in the fifth century and the education system imposed by Lord Macaulay in the 19th century as examples of how efforts were made to end the Indian knowledge system in the past. For a long time, work was done to end our culture, guru-shishya tradition and education system, he said.

He also said the National Education Policy has been made keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century and the bright future of India.

“The National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction, path and an opportunity to change the colonial education system imposed for the purpose of economic exploitation,” he said.

He further said that the components of NEP such as multi-modal education, academic bank of credits, multiple entry-exit, skill development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning. He said higher education should be for the student and by the teacher.

“Our administration shall do everything to support the teachers in meeting aspirations of our youth,” he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan expressed hope that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators.

They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living, he added.

Governor Anandiben Patel urged the academicians that they are the changemakers and have to lead the change.

She highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has done a lot of work during the Covid-19 pandemic to help and assist the affected people with the help of universities. Universities and Educational Institutions in U.P. are adopting anganwadis and providing them kits for basic facilities, she added. Union minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that holistic education is the soul of National Education Policy 2020.

Union minister of state for education Annapurna Devi said that the National Education Policy lays a lot of emphasis on ‘Education in Indian Languages’.

