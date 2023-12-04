Difficult to digest: Mayawati on ‘one-sided assembly poll results

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has convened a national meet of her party in Lucknow on December 10 to discuss December 3 poll results in Hindi heartland states, which she described as “surprisingly one-sided” and the ones that have raised “suspicion” in the minds of many people.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

“We have convened an all-India meeting of the BSP on December 10 to discuss the poll results and to redraw election strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ambedkarite movement would continue to move forward, irrespective of the poll outcome,” she posted on social media site X on Monday.

Mayawati has already announced that her party would go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Given the nature of elections, it is difficult to digest the rather strange result,” she said in her post.

The BSP had contested elections in all four states and won two seats in Rajasthan. Besides the BSP, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (Bharatpur win) was the only other party from U.P. to have won a seat in Rajasthan, where the BJP replaced the Congress.

“The one-sided outcome of elections in all the four states and the decision in favour of one party has made the people suspicious and worried (about the outcome). That’s because right through the election campaign, the scene and atmosphere were entirely different,” the BSP chief posted.

Of the four states where results were announced on Sunday, the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan (both Congress-ruled states) and retained Madhya Pradesh with an impressive majority. The only consolation for Congress was its win in Telangana.

“Right through the campaign, it appeared to be a cliffhanger of an election but the results have been quite the opposite. This is one mystery that needs to be unravelled. And this inability to read the people’s pulse is the latest poll topic now,” she added.

Talking about the BSP’s performance in the elections, Mayawati said, “BSP people contested the elections with full passion and dedication, infusing a new life into the poll scenario. However, the BSP cadres shouldn’t feel disheartened at the rather strange results. They should learn from the life and struggles of Dr Ambedkar and continue to move ahead.”

Interacting with the media soon after Mayawati posted here views on poll results, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Such is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, charm and impact that we are confident of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 polls.”

“We have won a historic mandate from the people in three states but I am fully confident that things would be even better in Lok Sabha polls. In U.P. too, it is going to be a one-sided affair and what the Congress, SP or the BSP or anyone else is saying is hardly relevant,” he added.

