    Digital literacy must to tackle cybercrime: UP DGP

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 7:58 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    UP DGP Rajeev Krishna (HT File Photo)
    UP DGP Rajeev Krishna (HT File Photo)

    The DGP emphasised the importance of cybercrime prevention, citing a significant increase in economic losses due to such crimes

    Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has highlighted the need for digital literacy and awareness and said that cybercrimes often occur due to greed, negligence, or lack of information.

    Inaugurating a regional-level cyber awareness and training workshop in Saharanpur via video-conferencing on Friday, the DGP emphasised the importance of cybercrime prevention, citing a significant increase in economic losses due to such crimes. He stated that the state police have made cybercrime a top priority and have been providing training to personnel to tackle these crimes effectively.

    The workshop is part of the state’s efforts to create a safer online environment and promote digital literacy among citizens.

    The workshop aimed to educate police personnel and the public about cybercrimes and their prevention. The workshop was attended by over 1,000 students and police officials, including senior officers from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli districts.

    The DGP mentioned that the state police have established cyber helplines and trained personnel to handle cybercrime cases efficiently. The workshop included sessions on cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, and prevention strategies.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police have been actively working to prevent cybercrimes, with initiatives such as Cyber Helpline, a dedicated helpline (1930) for reporting cybercrime incidents, programmes for regular training sessions for police personnel to enhance their skills in handling cybercrime, awareness campaigns for the public to educate them about cybercrime prevention.

