Digitisation in healthcare: Cabinet nod to Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission proposal

Carrying medical reports and prescriptions every time one visits a doctor will soon be a thing of the past after the state implements Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

UP cabinet meeting underway in Lucknow on Friday (HT)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for the implementation of the scheme, which aims to create and promote a national digital health ecosystem.

“Once implemented, details and medical history of patients can be accessed on computers. Old prescription and medical reports of every patient will be made available digitally via the ABDM platform,” said deputy chief minister and state health minister Brajesh Pathak.

“Also, data concerning hospitals and doctors working there will also be prepared. Both government and private medical institutions will be linked with the ABDM platform.” People will be issued health ID cards under the scheme.

The health minister hoped that ABDM would ensure better health coverage to more people and that such a system could come in handy when dealing with a situation such as Covid. “District-wise and disease-wise data, to be prepared later, will help in medical research,” he added.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors, explained the benefits of ABDM for patients: “ABDM generates a unique ID called Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number for each patient. On a visit to a hospital, ABHA number will be used to access the details of a patient.”

The ABHD number allows a person to avail treatment under the scheme at hospitals across the country.