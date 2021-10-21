Dilapidated primary, secondary schools in Lucknow set to get facelift

LUCKNOW The district administration has decided to give a makeover to primary and secondary schools in Lucknow that are lying in a neglected condition.

“Schools reflect the face of the city and hence we have decided to give a makeover to those in bad shape. Initially, 116 schools have been identified for the facelift that would be carried out under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The facelift would include beautification, repair works, establishment of potable water facilities, electricity and construction of toilets. “The beautification will include whitewash and wall paintings that would give a colourful look to the schools,” said the DM while addressing a meeting on the rejuvenation of schools. Officials of the LDA, basic and secondary education departments and associated builders were present in the meeting.

After going though the report submitted by the primary and secondary education departments, the administration shortlisted around 116 schools where work has to be carried out on priority, said officials.

A few of the schools that will witness the makeover include Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College, Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Rajkiya Inter College, Hussainabad; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Malihabad; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Shringar Nagar; Rajkiya Inter College, Nishatganj; Rajkiya Kanya Inter College, Narhi; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Vikas Nagar; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Gomti Nagar.

