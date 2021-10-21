Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dilapidated primary, secondary schools in Lucknow set to get facelift
lucknow news

Dilapidated primary, secondary schools in Lucknow set to get facelift

The makeover would include beautification, repair works, establishment of potable water facilities, electricity and construction of toilets
After going though the report submitted by the primary and secondary education departments, the administration shortlisted around 116 schools where work has to be carried out on priority. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The district administration has decided to give a makeover to primary and secondary schools in Lucknow that are lying in a neglected condition.

“Schools reflect the face of the city and hence we have decided to give a makeover to those in bad shape. Initially, 116 schools have been identified for the facelift that would be carried out under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The facelift would include beautification, repair works, establishment of potable water facilities, electricity and construction of toilets. “The beautification will include whitewash and wall paintings that would give a colourful look to the schools,” said the DM while addressing a meeting on the rejuvenation of schools. Officials of the LDA, basic and secondary education departments and associated builders were present in the meeting.

After going though the report submitted by the primary and secondary education departments, the administration shortlisted around 116 schools where work has to be carried out on priority, said officials.

A few of the schools that will witness the makeover include Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College, Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Rajkiya Inter College, Hussainabad; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Malihabad; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Shringar Nagar; Rajkiya Inter College, Nishatganj; Rajkiya Kanya Inter College, Narhi; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Vikas Nagar; Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Gomti Nagar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ensure complete ban on stubble burning, UPPCB tells districts

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Night life to make a comeback in Lucknow

Postmortem report shows sanitation worker died of heart attack: Agra police
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP