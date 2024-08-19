‘Diphtheria’ deaths in Azamgarh: U.P. Cong leader-led panel meets kin of deceased

A delegation comprising social workers and Congress leaders, including UPCC general secretary Anil Yadav, on Sunday met the kin of five children who died of suspected diphtheria in Sidha Sultanpur village in Azamgarh district in the last 10 days. UPCC general secretary Anil Yadav-led panel in Azamgarh on August 18. (Sourced)

While the Congress general secretary, who led the delegation, claimed that five children died of diphtheria, chief medical officer (CMO) Ashok Kumar said two more children, who were suspected to be suffering from diphtheria, had also died. One of them was given treatment after he was admitted to a hospital, he added.

He said all around 120 children had been fully vaccinated in the village during the last three days. As per the CMO, the situation was completely under control.

A team of health department is visiting the village daily and monitoring the situation. He said that the five samples had been sent for testing and their report was awaited.

Moreover, UPCC general secretary Anil Yadav said locals informed them that on August 2, 2024, Atif, 6, died of diphtheria. Mohammad, 3, and Aliraj, 5, died of the same disease on August 11 and August 12 respectively. Two other children also died, he said.

Blaming the health department for the deaths, Yadav said if the department had been alert, life of these children could have been saved.

Yadav alleged that Nat Basti in the said village does not have even basic facilities. “The drains are full of dirt and there is a problem even with toilets,” he alleged.

The Congress leader demanded strict action against the ‘guilty officials’ besides ₹10 lakh compensation each for next of kin of the deceased. As per locals, there is much filth in the entire locality as cleaning was not being done.

They alleged that sanitation worker didn’t visit the locality daily. The delegation included UP Congress general secretary Anil Yadav, social worker Tariq Shafiq, Vikas Yadav, Ankit Yadav and Arvind Yadav among others.