Direct flight from Prayagraj to Lucknow begins

Travel to the state capital from Sangam city became easier with the start of a direct flight from Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of Lucknow from Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Started by private airline Indigo, the flight between Lucknow and Prayagraj was being demanded for the past many months now. The 41-minute duration flight from Lucknow arrived at Prayagraj airport at 8:18 am. Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel was present at the Prayagraj airport to welcome the passengers.

She cut the ribbon and a cake to mark the occasion and said that the new flight was just one more achievement added to the name of Prayagraj Airport. The maiden flight left Lucknow at 7:29 am and landed at the Prayagraj airport at 8:18 am. The ATR category 72-seater plane brought 64 passengers to Prayagraj from Lucknow on the first day. This flight from Prayagraj went on to Dehradun. At 4:13 pm, the flight again took off for Lucknow with 56 passengers onboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two connecting flights for Nagpur, including one via Lucknow and another via Indore, also started from Prayagraj on Sunday.