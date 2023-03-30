Direct promotion for all U.P. govt school Classes 1-8 students

All students from Classes 1-8 studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council will be promoted to the next class without examinations, said a notification issued by secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Pratap Singh Baghel.

Instructions have also been given instructions to distribute report cards of students. (For Representation)

The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot be failed under any circumstances. As per the order, the promotion of any student from Class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council and recognised schools run under the council.

They will be given admission to the next class as per rules. Instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examination and evaluation.

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The state government has no retention policy. According to this no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act. It is implemented every year and this year also orders have been issued regarding not failing any child as per rules.”

“Its objective is to encourage children by promoting them to the next classes along with providing them uninterrupted quality education to ensure their all-round development,” he added.