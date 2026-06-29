Discussions on gen secy, CEO likely at Trust meeting in Ayodhya next month

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is most likely to meet in Ayodhya on July 6, marking its first gathering in the temple town since the Ram temple donation theft controversy erupted. Discussions on the next general secretary and the possible creation of a chief executive officer post are expected at the meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

Ram temple in Ayodhya. (For Representation)

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The resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and Anil Mishra as trustee are likely to be accepted at the meeting at Maniram Das Chhavni, where Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das resides, the people quoted above said.

Champat Rai’s next posting is likely to be at the Vishva Hindu Parishad headquarters in New Delhi, they said, adding that Ram Mandir construction in-charge Gopal Rao is likely to be shifted from Ayodhya to the western region but Anil Mishra is unlikely to be given any other key responsibility. Rai is vice-president of the VHP.

A new blueprint for temple administration may be presented for approval at the meeting where government representatives may offer suggestions, people familiar with the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} For the Trust’s new general secretary, three names are expected to be discussed at the meeting: Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee; treasurer Govind Dev Giri; and trustee Krishna Mohan, the people familiar with the matter said. There are also indications that the post could go to an RSS functionary who is popular among sadhus and has a clean track-record, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Trust’s new general secretary, three names are expected to be discussed at the meeting: Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee; treasurer Govind Dev Giri; and trustee Krishna Mohan, the people familiar with the matter said. There are also indications that the post could go to an RSS functionary who is popular among sadhus and has a clean track-record, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Former IAS officer Nripendra Misra could also be considered for the CEO’s post, which is likely to be created after the controversy. The VHP’s Central Managing Committee met in Haridwar on June 18 and 19. The meeting was attended by Champat Rai and Gopal Rao.

People familiar with the matter said RSS sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale took serious note of the alleged irregularities in the accounting of offerings and sought details from Rai and Rao. After the Haridwar meeting, pressure mounted on Champat Rai to resign, they added.

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Rai and Anil Mishra submitted their resignations to Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Friday. However, the Trust confirmed the resignations only on June 27 (Saturday). The VHP’s four-day meeting, scheduled to be held at Ayodhya’s Karsevakpuram with members from all 44 prants (regions) from June 26, was postponed due to the ongoing controversy, they added.