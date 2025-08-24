Disproportionate assets case: FIR lodged against Aligarh’s Atrauli municipal council ex-chairperson

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has lodged a case against former Nagar Palika Parishad (municipal council) chairperson of Atrauli, Aligarh, Sajda Begum, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets. The FIR was registered on Saturday at the Agra sector police station of the Vigilance Establishment after a primary probe found the allegations true, officials confirmed here on Sunday. The vigilance establishment lodged an FIR against the former chairperson Sajda Begum on Saturday after completing the open investigation for nearly two years (Sourced)

According to the FIR, the UP government had ordered an open investigation against Sajda Begum on April 20, 2023. The Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow, submitted its final report on March 27, 2025, after nearly two years of investigation.

The probe revealed that Sajda Begum’s total known income during the inquiry period was ₹23,83,110, while her expenditure on assets and related maintenance stood at ₹50,61,237. This reflected a gap of ₹26,78,127, which investigators termed disproportionate to her legitimate earnings.

Officials said the former chairperson failed to give a satisfactory account of the excess expenditure. The FIR, a copy of which was accessed by Hindustan Times, noted that her conduct prima facie amounted to acquiring disproportionate assets, punishable under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The state government had directed the registration of the FIR on July 8, 2025. Following this, the case was lodged and further investigation is underway.