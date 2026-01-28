Disrespect to Constitution is insult to freedom fighters: UP CM

Extending his greeting to the people on the 77th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said whenever someone disrespects the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, they also disrespect those great sons of “Mother India” on whose strength the country became independent. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering on the occasion of 77th Republic Day in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The CM unfurled the national flag at his official residence here on the occasion. “Today is the day to move forward with new inspiration and dedication. The Constitution inspires us to unite as a community. The people should respect the Constitution,” Yogi said in his address.

“In its journey since 1950, the Constitution of India has seen many ups and downs. In accordance with its resolution of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, it has worked for the unity and integrity of the country. In new India, the Constitution has an important role,” he added. The “Nation First” spirit will help in strengthening the country’s resolve, he said.

“The Constitution will guide us through every adverse situation. Along with binding India together in unity and integrity, we must continue to expand the campaign to instil justice, fraternity, and equality in every citizen,” the CM added.

“Justice, equality and fraternity are the spirit of the Constitution. Every citizen should receive justice without discrimination. There should be no discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, language, or region. If an environment of mutual equality and fraternity develops, no one can stop India from becoming a developed country,” Yogi said.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighters, the CM said, “Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s freedom movement reached new heights. Freedom fighters sacrificed everything for the country’s independence.”

“The people cannot forget the contribution of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India and Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” he added.