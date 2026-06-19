Dissolve SIT, order probe by HC judge into Ram temple donation row: Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday demanded the dissolution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the handling of Ram temple donations and called for an inquiry by a sitting high court judge, alleging that the existing probe lacked credibility. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Sourced)

Addressing media persons in Ayodhya, Rai said, “The SIT probing the entire episode should be dissolved as it was constituted merely to mislead the public. Instead, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting high court judge. It is unfortunate that the responsibility for the investigation has been entrusted to an officer whose impartiality is already under question, raising doubts about the credibility of the probe.”

He alleged that the BJP had compromised the sanctity of religion and faith by turning them into tools for political gain.

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Ram temple, visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site and paid obeisance at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Rai alleged that individuals linked to the BJP and RSS had raised funds by exploiting the religious sentiments of the public and that serious questions were now being raised over their utilisation. He added that accountability must be fixed for funds amounting to over ₹1,400 crore and that those holding responsible positions at the time must provide a clear explanation to the people of the country.

“Information regarding financial transactions and land purchases linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is extremely serious. This is not just about financial transparency but an issue deeply connected to the faith and trust of crores of devotees,” he said.