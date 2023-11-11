Diwali special: Sweets are passe; healthy, non-sugar ‘shots’ are in

Catering to the demand for ‘healthier’ sweets for the Festival of Lights, traditionally loved sweetmeats are getting non-sugar avatars with the addition of natural fruits, super-food seeds and healthy ingredients.

Seeds, dry fruits and honey based cookies available in the Lucknow market (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mithaiwallas and bakeries of the city are offering a wide range of delicacies minus sugar and even artificial sweeteners.

“The use of artificial sweeteners is also not healthy for the body, so we have launched a non-sugar range in which we did not use any kind of sugar. There were only dried fruits in them like kiwi, mango, cranberry and pineapple,” said a salesman at JJ Baking Co.

Giving these ‘natural’ creations a modern twist, they have christened them ‘sweet shots’, where pricing is done by-piece to encourage people to buy in small portions.

Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown says the demand for a ‘healthier option’ is gaining ground with each passing year. “Our power seed cookies made of seeds such as pumpkin, chia, sunflower, white sesame, black sesame, flax and almonds are sweetened with honey. A lot of science and healthy innovation has gone into it. The best part of it is the way the sweet is made, one has to chew it till it forms a paste. Once that happens, nutrients and mineral absorption in the gut goes smoothly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sashwat Kesarwani, who runs the Fitness Habit gym, terms it a healthy trend. “Our nutritionists and trainers become alert, come festival time. We guide clients towards ditching sweets and fattening agents as they make the weight-loss fight tougher and are not good for your health. If necessary, then go for small portions and consume items where no sugar or artificial sweeteners are added,” he said.

Not just diabetics but the health-conscious too love these options. “Non-sugar options are not just for people with a sugar problem. Sweet is one thing one can avoid during festivals so the best is to go for healthy options, and when they are available in abundance without sugar, then it’s a win-win situation for everyone,” said Sushma Vaish, a homemaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON