DMs asked to crackdown on firms making sub-standard helmets

Amid ongoing campaigns like ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ and ‘No Helmet, No Entry/Attendance’, the Uttar Pradesh government has now turned its focus on manufacturers of sub-standard helmets that put riders to risk. (Pic for representation only)

In a fresh move to reinforce road safety measures, the state transport department has written to all district magistrates, directing them to take strict action — including lodging FIRs — against firms found producing or selling helmets that do not meet prescribed safety standards.

Officials say the move aims to curb the circulation of poor-quality helmets that defeat the very purpose of wearing one.

“We have received complaints about some firms, especially in the NCR, which are manufacturing and selling poor-quality helmets not compliant with safety standards,” said P Satyarthi, additional transport commissioner, adding, “DMs have been asked to crack down on such firms, ordering their closure and even lodge FIRs against them.”

As the transport department enforces the use of helmets by riders in the state, the demand for helmets is also said to have gone up. However, many riders are ending up buying sub-standard ones that serves no safety purpose.

Over 30% of the 23,652 people killed in road accidents in UP were two-wheeler riders, and non-use of helmet was found to be the reason in many cases.

The department has issued orders asking petrol pumps to deny fuel to those without a helmet and written to government departments and corporations not to allow employees to enter office premises or enter attendance if they are two-wheeler riders not using a helmet.

“We have also written a letter to Unio petroleum ministry, urging it to issue directives to petrol pumps asking them to strictly comply with the ‘no helmet, no fuel’ directives,” said the official.