Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 'Do not visit rural areas’: Tikait’s advisory for BJP workers
lucknow news

'Do not visit rural areas’: Tikait’s advisory for BJP workers

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait on Monday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to not visit rural Uttar Pradesh as farmers are angry over the recent incidents of violence at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Tikait also alleged that the BJP was trying to defame the farmers’ agitation by provoking violence while addressing a kisan panchayat in Sisoli. He said that BJP workers should refrain from visiting rural areas in a bid to avoid any untoward incident.

Tikait’s remarks were in response to the death of eight people on Sunday at Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were protesting against the three farm laws and held an agitation protesting the visit of deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya.

At least 4 farmers died after a convoy belonging to Ashish Mishra, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, allegedly mowed down protesters opposing the deputy chief minister’s visit. The other four people were BJP members who were allegedly thrashed to death. The farmer leaders claim that Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which knocked down some protesters.

RELATED STORIES

Ajay Mishra said he and his son refuted the allegations claiming they were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders. The minister and his son also said that they have photo and video evidence to prove it.

The BKU workers staged a dharna against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday night and blocked a road in Shamli district, according to news agency PTI. They also submitted a memorandum to the Shamli district magistrate demanding action against Ashish Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday booked Ashish Mishra. It also said that a probe monitored by a retired high court judge has also been ordered. It also announced 45 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased anti-farm law protesters.

(with inputs from PTI)

Topics
lakhimpur kheri
