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Doc sacked after molestation allegation during ultrasound at KGMU

According to KGMU officials, the accused was an AYUSH practitioner engaged under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to operate diagnostic equipment. The action follows a probe by a five-member committee formed after the patient filed a formal complaint.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A doctor deployed through a private agency at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has been sacked after an inquiry found him guilty of allegedly molesting a female patient during an ultrasound examination in the department of urology. The procedure was conducted without a ward attendant in violation of protocol, and the attendant has also been dismissed from service.

For representation only (Sourced)

According to KGMU officials, the accused was an AYUSH practitioner engaged to operate diagnostic equipment. The action follows a probe by a five-member committee formed after the patient filed a formal complaint.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the doctor was removed from duty with immediate effect based on the findings. He added that protocol requires a ward attendant to be present during ultrasound procedures involving female patients, and failure to ensure this led to action against the attendant as well.

The incident dates back to April 1, when a woman from Kakori visited the hospital for treatment of a urological condition. She was advised an ultrasound and referred to the department. The patient later alleged that the doctor molested her during the examination and submitted a written complaint to the head of department.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Doc sacked after molestation allegation during ultrasound at KGMU
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Doc sacked after molestation allegation during ultrasound at KGMU
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