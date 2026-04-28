Doc sacked after molestation allegation during ultrasound at KGMU

A doctor deployed through a private agency at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has been sacked after an inquiry found him guilty of allegedly molesting a female patient during an ultrasound examination in the department of urology. The procedure was conducted without a ward attendant in violation of protocol, and the attendant has also been dismissed from service.

For representation only (Sourced)

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According to KGMU officials, the accused was an AYUSH practitioner engaged to operate diagnostic equipment. The action follows a probe by a five-member committee formed after the patient filed a formal complaint.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the doctor was removed from duty with immediate effect based on the findings. He added that protocol requires a ward attendant to be present during ultrasound procedures involving female patients, and failure to ensure this led to action against the attendant as well.

The incident dates back to April 1, when a woman from Kakori visited the hospital for treatment of a urological condition. She was advised an ultrasound and referred to the department. The patient later alleged that the doctor molested her during the examination and submitted a written complaint to the head of department.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite initial attempts by some officials to downplay the matter, the complainant continued to pursue it, leading to wider attention and the formation of the inquiry panel. The committee recorded her statement and examined the circumstances before confirming the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite initial attempts by some officials to downplay the matter, the complainant continued to pursue it, leading to wider attention and the formation of the inquiry panel. The committee recorded her statement and examined the circumstances before confirming the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case has also brought focus on the continued use of the PPP model in operating diagnostic equipment in the department of urology. While the university has a full-fledged department of radiology with trained faculty and resident doctors, certain services, including ultrasound, have reportedly been outsourced to private agencies for nearly two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has also brought focus on the continued use of the PPP model in operating diagnostic equipment in the department of urology. While the university has a full-fledged department of radiology with trained faculty and resident doctors, certain services, including ultrasound, have reportedly been outsourced to private agencies for nearly two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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