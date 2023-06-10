Meerut doctor caught running prenatal sex determination racket

A Meerut court on Friday sent a doctor and three more persons to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of prenatal sex determination registered against them.

Along with the doctor, who is a radiologist, two receptionists and a middleman were also arrested on Thursday. (For representation)

The four accused were arrested after local health officials, in coordination with their counterparts from Haryana, raided a diagnostic centre on Thursday evening on a tip-off that it was conducting illegal sex determination tests, Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The accused were booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

PCPNDT nodal officer in Sonipat (Haryana) Dr Pradeep had received the tip-off after which a trap was laid to catch the wrongdoers.

Sources said the Haryana team had planned to raid the same diagnostic centre a few months ago, but the information was leaked.

