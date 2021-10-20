Doctor clicks rare Mottled Wood Owl in Prayagraj

In a first confirmed sighting, the extremely rare and endangered Mottled Wood Owl (Strix ocellata) has been clicked in Prayagraj.

Endemic to the forests of central India, Mottled Wood Owl has been listed as a ‘threatened’ species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2016 and has been clicked by an ardent wildlife photographer and Sangam city’s laparoscopy and cancer surgeon Dr Arpit Bansal near the Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI) campus in Jhunsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incidentally, the spotting of this rare owl comes close to the festival of Diwali during which many owls are illegally caught and sacrificed for black magic in the country.

“It was during the morning hours near HRI campus in Jhunsi recently when I spotted the Mottled Wood Owl. Owls are generally nocturnal, so it was a very thrilling moment for me to capture the Mottled Wood Owl during the daytime, even though the light was poor at that time due to clouds,” shared Dr Bansal, reliving the moment.

Perched on a branch, the owl was being bothered by crows and other birds. Suddenly, it landed on the ground for hunting. And, there, I got my dream shot of the rare Mottled Wood Owl in Prayagraj, added the doctor who is director of a 200-bed Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Its spotting is very rare, so we also uploaded its details on ebird.org — an international online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance. It will also inform the bird lovers about the possible habitat of this owl and encourage its conservation,” shared the 35-year-old medico, who has already clicked 887 species of different birds out of the total 1,349 found in India.

With the click of Mottled Wood Owl, Dr Bansal has succeeded in photographing five endangered species of Owls within the busy city limits, including Spotted Owlet, Jungle Owlet, Barn Owl and Indian Scops Owl—all of which are under threat owing to depleting forest cover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With this click, I have succeeded in photographing 31 out of 36 species of owls found in India, in their natural habitat,” he added.

Dr Bansal, who has been a wildlife and bird photographer for the past ten years, says that it is high time that we start spreading awareness about owls here in Prayagraj and also in other parts of the country so that people become aware and come forward to protect these beautiful and useful birds, and put a check to any illegal activity related to harming them.

DFO Prayagraj Ramesh Chandra said over 250 bird species have been spotted in Prayagraj, over the years, by bird lovers and conservationists. “We are aware of the presence of some species of owls like Jungle Owlet, Spotted Owlet, Collared Scops Owl, Short-eared Owl and Rock Eagle Owl in and around the city. Spotting of endangered Mottled Wood Owl is good news, and all efforts will be made to protect it from any harm,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}