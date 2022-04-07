Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness
lucknow news

Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness

According to Dr Anil Nausaran of Meerut, health awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time.
Dr Nausaran on one of his cycle expeditions. (HT)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT The theme of this year’s World Health Organisation (WHO) Day, celebrated every year on April 7, is ‘Our Planet, Our Health.’ It aims to direct global attention towards the well-being of the earth and he human beings living on it.

However, senior pathologist Dr Anil Nausaran, MD, who has always maintained that awareness about the need of a medical horoscope in peoples’ lives is of paramount importance, has long been spreading the WHO message. According to him, awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time. Dr Nausaran has also undertaken many cycle expeditions to spread such awareness.

Speaking to HT a day before the WHO Day, Dr Nausaran said that he believed that prevention was always better than treatment and it could be done through spreading awareness among people.

He said, “I found cycling a fit tool to reach out to people so I started cycling expeditions since 2018. Cycle serves a dual purpose. It’s cost effective and also helps in keeping me fit. Besides, it provides easy access to people. “

He has successfully completed 22 cycle expeditions in the past four years and visited Mussoorie, Kolkata, Bareilly, Shimla, AIIMS Rishikesh and many more places across the country.

“I carry forward the message of WHO which largely insists on providing a healthy life on the planet for its people”.

Dr Nausaran insisted that like an astrological horoscope, people should seriously think of making their medical horoscope which would protect them against genetic or hereditary disorders. “But unfortunately, the concept of a medical horoscope is overlooked in the country,” he said.

He said that such an initiative could help in putting an effective check on diseases like AIDS and thalassemia, along with other genetic disorders which were generally detected at a later stage of life.

Dr Nausaran did a cycle expedition of 140 kms to pay his tributes to Dr Archana Sharma who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan after she was held responsible for the death of a woman during delivery.

