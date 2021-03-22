Doctor tests positive 5 days after second Covid vaccine dose

IND USA
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:30 PM IST

A doctor of the Civil Hospital here tested positive for the coronavirus infection five days after getting his second Covid vaccine dose and was now in home quarantine, an official said. The case is stated to be the first such one in Lucknow.

“The doctor got his second dose on March 15, but he was suffering with cough and weakness. So, he was on leave after that. As he developed further sickness, he got his samples tested and the report came positive on March 20. So, he is in home quarantine,” said Dr SK Nanda, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

He also said, “The antibodies develop properly after 15 days of the second dose. Hence, a person may test positive shortly after vaccination. This is why following the Covid protocol is important even after the vaccine is administered.”

“The doctor may have got infected by the day he got the second dose and the infection manifested a day or two after the second dose. But this can happen. Hopefully, the severity of the infection will be low in his case,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Lucknow.

“It’s not a surprise and nothing to panic about. There have been several other such cases where a person got infected after a vaccine dose. This means the person has the virus, but with immunity he shall recover,” said Prof Kauser Usman, head of the department of geriatric medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

