Doctors at Era’s medical college in Lucknow correct spinal deformity

Dr Abhinav Kumar Srivastava-consultant spinal surgeon along with his team of residents Dr Nabeil Sufyan and Dr Ayush Gupta performed this surgery in a marathon procedure
Doctors at Era’s medical college in Lucknow correct spinal deformity (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Doctors of the Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital successfully corrected spinal deformity in a 23-year-old male patient.

“The patient admitted on July 6 had D9 and D10 vertebrae fused along with neurological involvement of his both lower limbs. A kyphotic deformity of his spine was noticed by the parents at the age of 6-months and which gradually kept progressing,” said Dr Abhinav Kumar Srivastava-consultant spinal surgeon.

Dr Srivastava along with his team of residents Dr Nabeil Sufyan and Dr Ayush Gupta performed this surgery in a marathon procedure with the support of anaesthesia team comprising Dr Sunny Deol Gautam and his resident Dr B Mohan.

“The patient was operated on July 15 under neuro-monitoring. We did the surgery at one-third the cost that would have come at any other centre,” said Dr Srivastava. “Post procedure patient has no neurological deficit and is able to walk without support,” said Dr Srivastava, trained in endoscopic spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery, robotic spinal surgery and navigational guided spinal surgery.

