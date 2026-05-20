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Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras

Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Hathras , A 35-year-old man, apparently upset over being woken up by his wife in the morning on Wednesday, allegedly shot himself dead a while later following a domestic dispute here, police said.

Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras

The incident took place in Rampur Battari village under Sikandara Rao police station area, they said.

According to police, the deceased was apparently upset after his wife woke him up in the morning, and got into an argument with her.

The woman told police that she woke her husband after the children left for school, asking him to get up and out of bed as it was already morning. At this, he allegedly became very upset and questioned his wife about why he had been awakened.

The wife said she later brought him tea as usual, after which he went to his room, still fuming, and locked the door from inside.

Police said the man allegedly used a country-made firearm kept in the room to shoot himself in the head around 8.45 am.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras
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