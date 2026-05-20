Hathras , A 35-year-old man, apparently upset over being woken up by his wife in the morning on Wednesday, allegedly shot himself dead a while later following a domestic dispute here, police said.

Domestic dispute after being awoken by wife leads man to shoot himself dead in UP's Hathras

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The incident took place in Rampur Battari village under Sikandara Rao police station area, they said.

According to police, the deceased was apparently upset after his wife woke him up in the morning, and got into an argument with her.

The woman told police that she woke her husband after the children left for school, asking him to get up and out of bed as it was already morning. At this, he allegedly became very upset and questioned his wife about why he had been awakened.

The wife said she later brought him tea as usual, after which he went to his room, still fuming, and locked the door from inside.

Police said the man allegedly used a country-made firearm kept in the room to shoot himself in the head around 8.45 am.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing the gunshot, family members and neighbours gathered at the spot and managed to open the door. The deceased was found lying on the bed in a pool of blood, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing the gunshot, family members and neighbours gathered at the spot and managed to open the door. The deceased was found lying on the bed in a pool of blood, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The wife said said she had no idea that such a minor issue would lead him to take the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wife said said she had no idea that such a minor issue would lead him to take the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple had been married for around seven years, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had been married for around seven years, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Circle Officer Amit Pathak said police received information from the deceased's brother who said the man had died by suicide by shooting himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle Officer Amit Pathak said police received information from the deceased's brother who said the man had died by suicide by shooting himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that police are probing the nature of the domestic dispute that allegedly led to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that police are probing the nature of the domestic dispute that allegedly led to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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