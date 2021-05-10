Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dominated by Hindus, Ayodhya village elects Muslim man as gram pradhan
lucknow news

Dominated by Hindus, Ayodhya village elects Muslim man as gram pradhan

A Hindu dominated village in Ayodhya has elected a Muslim gram pradhan in the recently concluded panchayat elections
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Hafiz Azimuddin Khan

A Hindu dominated village in Ayodhya has elected a Muslim gram pradhan in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Residents of village Rajanpur of Mavai block in Rudauli assembly constituency elected Hafiz Azimuddin Khan as their gram pradhan (village head).

Hafiz Azim’s family is the only Muslim family in this predominantly Hindu village.

In this electrical battle for gram pradhan there were eight candidates in fray. Hafiz was the lone Muslim candidate.

Hindu candidates in the contest tried to win over constituents by promising pension, house under the PM Awas Yojana and allotment of land (patta).

But villagers voted for Hafiz Azimuddin and rejected all other candidates.

Azimuddin’s victory in Panchayat election has become a talk of the town.

Crediting his victory to Hindu-Muslim unity, Hafiz Azimuddin said: “My victory is an example of Hindu-Muslim affinity not only in village Rajanpur but entire Ayodhya.”

Listing out his priorities for the village, Azimuddin said: “All funds for gram pradhan will be utilised for development of the village. Basic amenities will be augmented, and jobs will be provided to all those entitled under the MNREGA.”

Radhay Shyam, 53, a native of village Rajanpur, was happy with Azimuddin’s victory.

“Azimuddin’s victory is a signal of Hindu-Muslim unity in this village and the rest of Ayodhya. The day Azimuddin filed for his candidature, most of us decided to vote for him.”

Sampat Lal, 61, points out that Azimuddin’s victory will also ensure that there is no animosity between any castes in the village.

“As Hindu candidates had also sought votes on the basis of their caste, victory of any candidate other than Azimuddin might have led to bitterness between various castes of the Hindu community,” said Sampat Lal.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has postponed oath taking ceremony of gram pradhans and zila panchayat members.

The government has also postponed election of chairman, zila panchayat and block pramukhs.

Newly elected zila panchayat members elect zila panchayat chairman in all 75 districts of the state. Now, these elections are expected to take place after June 15.

Ayodhya, around 155 km from the state capital, has been in focus for the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir.

A Hindu dominated village in Ayodhya has elected a Muslim gram pradhan in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Residents of village Rajanpur of Mavai block in Rudauli assembly constituency elected Hafiz Azimuddin Khan as their gram pradhan (village head).

Hafiz Azim’s family is the only Muslim family in this predominantly Hindu village.

In this electrical battle for gram pradhan there were eight candidates in fray. Hafiz was the lone Muslim candidate.

Hindu candidates in the contest tried to win over constituents by promising pension, house under the PM Awas Yojana and allotment of land (patta).

But villagers voted for Hafiz Azimuddin and rejected all other candidates.

Azimuddin’s victory in Panchayat election has become a talk of the town.

Crediting his victory to Hindu-Muslim unity, Hafiz Azimuddin said: “My victory is an example of Hindu-Muslim affinity not only in village Rajanpur but entire Ayodhya.”

Listing out his priorities for the village, Azimuddin said: “All funds for gram pradhan will be utilised for development of the village. Basic amenities will be augmented, and jobs will be provided to all those entitled under the MNREGA.”

Radhay Shyam, 53, a native of village Rajanpur, was happy with Azimuddin’s victory.

“Azimuddin’s victory is a signal of Hindu-Muslim unity in this village and the rest of Ayodhya. The day Azimuddin filed for his candidature, most of us decided to vote for him.”

Sampat Lal, 61, points out that Azimuddin’s victory will also ensure that there is no animosity between any castes in the village.

“As Hindu candidates had also sought votes on the basis of their caste, victory of any candidate other than Azimuddin might have led to bitterness between various castes of the Hindu community,” said Sampat Lal.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has postponed oath taking ceremony of gram pradhans and zila panchayat members.

The government has also postponed election of chairman, zila panchayat and block pramukhs.

Newly elected zila panchayat members elect zila panchayat chairman in all 75 districts of the state. Now, these elections are expected to take place after June 15.

Ayodhya, around 155 km from the state capital, has been in focus for the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP