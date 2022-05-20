Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
lucknow news

Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees

The appeal not to come to Gyanvapi masjid for the Friday prayers this time was issued by the committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Varanasi DM to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found without impeding the right of Muslims to enter and worship (PTI File)
Updated on May 20, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities.

The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a ‘Shivling’ was ostensibly found. Later, the Supreme Court also told the district administration to “protect” the location but underlined that this should be done without restricting the rights of Muslims .

Yasin said devotees were facing problems because the wuzu khaana and toilets were sealed under court orders and asked people to offer prayers this Friday in their localities. Those who still come to the mosque could come after performing wuzu at home.

Devotees on their way to Gyanvapi masjid for the Friday prayers (HT Photo)
RELATED STORIES

The committee official assured devotees that they were trying to find a solution to this issue.

An application has already been filed in the local court to consider shifting pipelines that supply water to the wuzu khaana, to an area outside the protected area in the mosque. The court will consider the request on May 23.

For now, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the administration has made arrangements for two water drums for the faithful to perform wuzu before the prayers. Sharma told a meeting with religious leaders on Thursday that police officers had been ordered to make adequate security arrangements for the prayers and underlined that they must ensure that no provocative speeches are given.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP