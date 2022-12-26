Don’t declare result of exam held to select security officer: HC to Allahabad University

The Allahabad high court has directed the Allahabad University (AU) authorities to not declare the result of the exam held last month to make recruitment to the post of security officer of the central university till the next date of listing of the case.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Ambuj Kumar Mishra, Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh on December 20 directed the AU authorities to file a reply (counter affidavit) in response to the writ petition.

The court directed to list the case on January 10, 2023 for the next hearing. The AU on September 24, 2021 invited online applications for the recruitment for non-teaching posts including that of security officer.

As per the petitioner, it was mentioned in the advertisement that only objective type questions would be asked in the examination. The examination for the said post was scheduled for November 6, 2022.

However, to the utter surprise of the petitioner, when he received admit card for the said examination on October 23, 2022, he noticed that it was mentioned therein that subjective type of questions of eighty marks would be asked in the examination.

The petitioner, thereafter contacted the office of in charge, teaching recruitment cell, of Allahabad University to register his objection regarding the change of pattern of examination without giving any public notice and intimation to the petitioner. He submitted a representation before the said authority in this connection.

Subsequently, he appeared in the examination on November 6, 2022, and found that it was quite contrary to the criteria mentioned in the advertisement. According to him, no question was asked pertaining to the job of security officer. Instead, all questions were asked from economics.

When no action was taken, he again moved a representation on December 13, 2022 to the registrar, controller of examination and in charge of non-teaching recruitment cell of the university but of no avail. Hence, he filed the present writ petition.

During the court proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner Rajiv Shukla urged the court to stay the selection process for the post of non-teaching posts including that of security officer, as according to the petitioner, the whole recruitment process has turned out to be arbitrary and vicious and its sanctity is quite doubtful.