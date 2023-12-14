Don’t deny treatment to patients, deputy CM tells SGPGI doctors

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday came down heavily on doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) for denying treatment to patients.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was addressing a gathering of doctors and staff on the occasion of SGPGI Foundation Day on Thursday. (File Photo)

“I am not asking PGI doctors to go to villages to treat patients, but for God’s sake those who come to get treated should be given treatment. Even if there is no bed in the emergency or any other ward, patients should be treated in ambulances, on stretchers or makeshift beds. SGPGI should develop a system to contact nearby government hospitals, where patients can be shifted and treated under the supervision of PGI doctors,” said Pathak citing the example of Dr Raman Kataria, founder of Jan Swasthya Sahyog, who goes to villages to treat patients.

The premier institute was in focus for the wrong reasons in October after the death of a former BJP MP’s son, who allegedly failed to get admission to the PGI.

Warning the doctors, Pathak said: “Not a single patient should be returned from the institute without treatment. People come here with their families with a lot of hope. But if they are returned without treatment, then what’s the use of such a premier institute.”

“We are helping the institute at every level, and will not leave anything lacking. We want fair treatment of patients coming here,” said the deputy CM addressing a gathering of doctors and staff in Shruti auditorium on the occasion of SGPGI Foundation Day on Thursday. Dr Kataria was the keynote speaker at the event.

Minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said, “Figures of 1.16 lakh new patients, 8 lakh old patients and 14,000 surgeries over the past one year were presented, but these numbers should be doubled. Not only local patients, but those coming from nearby states also have great expectations from the institute.”

