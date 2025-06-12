Don’t let anyone damage public property, Yogi tells students

: Highlighting the transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s education sector, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that over the past eight years, both the condition and direction of school and secondary education have changed remarkably in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme organised to felicitate meritorious students who scored high marks in board exams and for distribution of Mukhyamantri Vidyalayi Khel Puraskar, in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI)

He also advised students to not let anyone damage public property, urging them to report such incidents.

He made the remark after felicitating top-performing students from state and national board exams with tablets and cash prizes at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

He also awarded gold medalists of the 68th National School Sports Competition 2024–25 with the Chief Minister’s School Sports Award.

“The CM recalled that before 2017, basic education was in decline and secondary education was marred by widespread cheating. Today, he said, students are building their future in a new Uttar Pradesh—one that has shed its ‘sick state’ tag to become the country’s growth engine,” stated a press release shared with media after the event on Thursday.

He emphasised that earlier governments had introduced two major “businesses” in Uttar Pradesh—one in the name of cheating and the other in transfer-posting.

“Exam centres were operated on a wholesale basis for cheating. External candidates filled out forms, and someone else appeared in their place for the exams. Simultaneously, transfer and posting became an entire industry,” he stated.

“These malpractices were curbed by adopting a transparent and fair system. Exams are now held only at centers with CCTV surveillance, boundary walls, adequate infrastructure, and proper furniture. Furthermore, exams that used to stretch over two to three months are now completed within 13-14 days,” he said.

The chief minister shared that over 8 lakh youths have been given government jobs transparently across all sectors. On June 15, 60,244 police personnel will receive appointment letters, with Union home minister Amit Shah attending as chief guest, he added.

“Among these, over 12,000 are women. In comparison, only 10,000 women were recruited to the police force between 1947 and 2017. Now, in one go, more than 12,000 women are being recruited. This reflects the government’s strong will to work,” he stressed.

He said exams should not be stressful for students but should instead foster a spirit of healthy competition.

He advised students to cultivate mutual respect alongside their studies and stressed the importance of feeling responsible towards society and the nation.

“Do not damage national property. If someone is doing so, stop them. If you feel powerless, report it. Share a photo—we will handle the rest and recover the damages. Public property is national property and a collective responsibility,” the chief minister said.

He stated that the board exam results showed that girls were working harder than boys. Students who ranked in the merit list were awarded ₹1 lakh in cash, a tablet, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal. At the district level, meritorious students received ₹21,000 in cash, a tablet, a certificate, and a medal.

Inspired by initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India,’ many young talents performed excellently at the national level. In the 68th National School Sports Competition, 363 players from Uttar Pradesh participated and won 179 medals—51 gold, 46 silver, and 82 bronze. The state government is providing ₹75,000 for gold, ₹50,000 for silver, and ₹30,000 for bronze medalists. In team events, the prize money is ₹35,000 for gold, ₹25,000 for silver and ₹15,000 for bronze.

Foundation stone of Secondary Sanskrit

Education Council building laid

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the new buildings of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council and its Directorate. Although the council was established in 2001, it lacked its own building for 24 years. The new complex will cost ₹42.42 crore and will include a grand Sanskrit library, facilities for training, conversation, and other programs.

A new building for the Government Girls Intermediate College on Jagat Narayan Road in Lucknow will be constructed under ‘Project Alankar’ at a cost of ₹48.92 crore. Similarly, ₹10.36 crore is allocated for the new building of Government Girls Inter College, Malihabad. Around 20 crore is being spent for two new Sanskrit schools with hostels in Chandauli and Bhadohi. These efforts reflect the government’s gratitude toward India’s sage culture and its commitment to the promotion of Sanskrit, which is the soul and foundation of Indian culture.

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (Secondary Education and Finance) Deepak Kumar, and DG School Education Kanchan Verma were present at the event. Minister for secondary education Gulab Devi joined virtually from Sambhal.

IN A LIGHTER VEIN

Mentioning finance minister Suresh Khanna in a lighter vein, the chief minister stated “Sab kuch karwa sakte hai Khanna ji se, magar unse paise nikalwana mushkil hai. Unki paisa par adharit kavita suniyega tab aapko samajh mein aayega (Everything can be done but it is difficult to get money out. Listen to his poem on money, then you will understand). He asked sportspersons to thank Suresh Khanna for arranging money for their cash reward.

Yogi to inaugurate Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 17

GORAKHPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the long-awaited Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 17, marking a major milestone in the state’s infrastructure development and promising to foster economic growth in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister will also become the first dignitary to travel on the newly constructed 91.35-kilometre expressway.

Developed at an estimated cost of ₹7,283 crore, the four-lane expressway, expandable to six lanes, aims to significantly enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow from five hours to approximately three-and-a-half hours.

The inauguration will take place at two key locations – the first event will be held at Salarpur near Azamgarh, where the Gorakhpur Link Expressway connects to the Purvanchal Expressway. Following this, the chief minister’s convoy will proceed to Bhagwanpur near Jaitpur, close to Gorakhpur—the originating point of the expressway. There, he will address a public gathering at National Highway 27.

Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh confirmed that a team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has inspected both sites, and construction work has been completed.

In view of the possibility of rain, officials are making special arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the inauguration event.

The expressway features multiple overpasses, underpasses, bridges, and toll plazas, ensuring safe and seamless movement of both passengers and goods. The project will directly benefit four districts: Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Azamgarh.

Officials stated that the expressway will act as a catalyst for industrial, agricultural, commercial, and tourism development in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Plans are also underway to develop industrial corridors and logistics parks along the expressway to attract investments and generate employment opportunities.

