Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Don’t let children compete for marks’

‘Don’t let children compete for marks’

lucknow news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:17 PM IST

This was stated by retired deputy commissioner Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), VK Srivastava, while inaugurating a three-day conference of principals of KVS, Lucknow division on Thursday.

Principals of KVS attending the three-day conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Parents should be careful not to put any pressure on their children and they should not be made to compete with others for marks.

This was stated by retired deputy commissioner Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), VK Srivastava, while inaugurating a three-day conference of principals of KVS, Lucknow division on Thursday.

“Students should be taught to acquire knowledge,” he said. The conference is aimed at preparing principals in view of the New Education Policy 2020.

“Parents should be careful not to put any pressure on their children while selecting subject,” he said.

Academic and administrative matters will also be discussed in this conference, including how to make KVs better. Held under the chairmanship of DK Dwivedi, deputy commissioner, KVS, Lucknow Division, this program will run for three days. All principals of 54 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Lucknow Division are participating in it. Sanjay Kumar, principal KV, RDSO Lucknow, said the conference will conclude on September 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP