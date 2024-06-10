Double GDP growth rate to make UP trillion-dollar economy: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the growth rate of the GDP should be doubled to achieve the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Yogi Adityanath said Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi were important centres of religious tourism and a study should be conducted about how the state was being benefitted from the changes made in these cities in the past seven years. (File Photo)

He said the state’s GDP had gone up from ₹16.45 crore in 2020-2021 to ₹25.48 crore in 2023-2024, growing 16.7% in the past three years, which was above the national average.

The GDP growth rate was 12.8% at current prices and 8% at constant prices in 2023-2024 compared to 20.1% at current prices and 9.8% at constant prices in 2021-2022, he said reviewing the efforts made by the state government to make UP a trillion-dollar economy at a high-level meeting here.

The state government had set the target of making UP a trillion-dollar economy by 2027-2028.

Adityanath said the departmental minister and the state planning department should review the progress made to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy every month.

He said land banks should be increased for industrial projects and sick units be identified and allotment of land be cancelled if the same were not in use.

He said Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi were important centres of religious tourism and a study should be conducted about how the state was being benefitted from the changes made in these cities in the past seven years. He said UP attracted the largest number of tourists in 2022, as per data released in 2023 by union tourism ministry.

He said the state was making 9.2% contribution to the national income was turning out to be the growth engine for the nation’s development by becoming the second-largest economy.

He said the rate of unemployment came down from 6.2% in 2017-2018 to 2.4% now while there had been an improvement in the women labour force, which went up from 13.5% in 2017-2018 to 31.2 % in 2022-2023.