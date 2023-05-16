Couple found murdered at home in Meerut

MEERUT A teacher and her husband were found murdered in Shastri Nagar locality under Nauchandi police station here on Tuesday morning. The incident sent a shock wave in the posh locality and a large crowd gathered on the spot.

The CCTV footage was being examined and information was being gathered from the neighbours,police said (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP (city) Piyush Kumar Singh said the double murder was being investigated from all possible angles and those involved would be arrested soon.

The bodies of Pramod Karanwal (52) and his wife Mamta (50) were found in a room on the first floor of their house in sector-6 of Shastri Nagar locality, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan, who inspected the spot.

Sajwan said initial probe suggested that a sharp-edged weapon was used to kill the couple and the angle of loot had also not been ruled out.

The CCTV footage was being examined and information was being gathered from the neighbours, he said. The mobile phones of the couple had been taken by the police, the SSP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple lived on the first floor of the house and Pramod’s aged parents lived on the ground floor of the same house. Pramod was employed with a company in Sahibabad and Mamta was a teacher in a private school. The couple’s son Aryan and daughter Anushka work in a company in Gurgaon.

The murder came to light when Aryan telephoned a neighbour and said his parents were not answering the phone.

The neighbour spoke to Pramod’s parents and they all went to the first floor where they spotted the bodies of Mamta and Pramod on the bed. Their throats were slit and they were lying in a pool of blood. Pramod’s parents said that they saw no one entering the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IG range Nachiketa Jha also inspected the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON