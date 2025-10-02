Double-engine govt realising dreams of Gandhi, Shastri: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, saying the double-engine government is realising their dreams through policies on swadeshi, self-reliance, and cleanliness. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversary, at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on October 2. (Agency)

He paid floral tribute to portraits of Gandhi and Shastri at Gorakhnath Temple here. Yogi said Mahatma Gandhi showed the world the power of truth and non-violence. He emphasised Mahatma Gandhi’s deep commitment to Swadeshi, which united the nation against foreign rule.

“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swadeshi has become a global model. Uttar Pradesh’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme is a shining example of this success,” he added.

The CM said Swadeshi is no longer confined to khadi but has become a part of everyday life. “Under PM Modi’s vision, from chip to ship, India is moving towards complete self-reliance. Today, Uttar Pradesh is manufacturing BrahMos missiles, AK rifles, and pistols, marking a significant leap in defence production,” he added. He also highlighted the recent UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, which showcased the state’s products on a global platform.

Swadeshi fairs before Diwali

The CM announced that Swadeshi Melas will be organised in every district before Diwali. He also launched a 25% discount on khadi purchases starting Thursday and appealed to people to gift khadi and indigenous products during the festive season. “This will support artisans, generate employment, and strengthen the economy,” Yogi said.

Remembering Gandhi’s love for cleanliness, the CM praised the success of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, under which 12 crore toilets have been built across the country. “This initiative has not only enhanced women’s dignity but also prevented diseases and reduced household expenses. Cleanliness has today become India’s identity and brand,” he remarked.

Paying homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Yogi recalled his slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” which, he said, strengthened both food security and military self-reliance.

He lauded Shastri’s leadership during the 1965 war with Pakistan, saying he proved that while India stands for peace, it can strongly defend itself if attacked. Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, BJP state vice president Dr Dharmendra Singh were also present on the occasion.