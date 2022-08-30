Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko

State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday.

With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.

According to the health department, Chinhut reported 7 new Covid cases, Aliganj 12, Alambagh 5, NK Road 5, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar and Gosaiganj 3 each.

The downward trend in daily new covid cases continued in Uttar Pradesh too with 218 more people testing positive for Covid infection, while 297 patients recovered in the past 24-hours.

According to the details from the state health department on Monday, 58822 Covid samples were tested while total number of samples tested till now is 121584120.

“Till now 2095564 patients have recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State now has 3021 active Covid cases and over 2800 are in home isolation.

Gorakhpur reported 4 new Covid cases, Meerut one, Prayagraj reported zero new cases during the day, according to the health department data.

Vaccination count

Uttar Pradesh is close to cross yet another milestone of 37-crore doses in Covid vaccination. Till now 36,96,31,995 doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 19,49,170 doses administered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from CoWin portal.