Dozen more secondary schools in Prayagraj get smart classrooms

As many as 12 government-aided and government-run secondary schools in Prayagraj have been equipped with smart class facilities under the Smart City initiative’s second phase, said state education department officials.

“Under the initiative, interactive boards (digital boards), projectors, speakers, bullet cameras and UPS for power backup have been installed in 245 class rooms of 11 government-aided secondary schools and one government-run secondary school. Teachers can even make learning more interesting by easily accessing images and videos using the library and cloud tools available on the digital board,” said district inspector of schools (DIOS)-Prayagraj PN Singh.

The upgrade will also allow students of one school to virtually attend lectures of a subject in another school in case their teacher of that particular subject is unavailable for any reason, he said.

PPT slides, CNX and PNG files are also generated automatically of whatever is being taught in the class, with the help of which absent students can also refer and study later, he added.

“A monitor has been installed in the principal’s room for monitoring the classrooms. The main server of all these schools has been established in the room of principal of KP Inter College Yogendra Singh from where all schools can be monitored,” explained the official.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, an official working on the project of making Smart Schools in the district, said these 12 schools of Prayagraj will also be connected to the existing Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC). These schools will also be able to connect with smart schools in other cities of the state through live streaming in the coming months.

The schools at which smart classes have been set up are KP Inter College, CAV Inter College, Majidia Islamia Inter College, Colonelganj Majiidiya Islamia Inter College, Jamuna Christian Majiidiya Islamia Inter College, Mary Wanamaker Girls Inter College, Mahila Gram Inter College, Crosthwaite Inter College, Mahila Seva Sadan Inter College, DP Girls Mahila Seva Sadan Inter College and Anglo Bengali Inter College besides Government Girls Inter College at Phaphamau.

Earlier in the first phase, eight schools were embellished with smart class facilities. These were Government Girls Inter College at Civil Lines and Katra, Government Inter College, Bharat Scouts and Guide Inter College, Primary and Upper Primary Schools of Rajapur, Lukerganj, Allenganj and Harwara.